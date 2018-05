AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The lid comes off the new, impressive-looking Stark State College Akron building on Thursday.

There’s a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. and a student open house from 5 to 7 p.m.

The 4-story, $16 million Akron campus building faces the Route 8 freeway on Perkins Street in Akron.

The 60,000 square foot building will house most of the Jackson Township-based schools Summit County offerings..

There will also be public tours after the ribbon cutting.