Rick Pitino Fired

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino reacts to a question during a press conference in Louisville, Ky. Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

The University Of Louisville, has fired it’s head coach Rick Pitino after the school was implicated in a basketball bribery scandal.

Pitino had been the coach for the Cardinals for the last 16 years with a winning record of 416 wins 143 losses and a Championship in 2013.

According to NBC News, Pitino’s contract was terminated and it still had $44,000,000 dollars remaining on it.