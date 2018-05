BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ABC pulled the plug today on the “Rosanne” show over a racist tweet that suggests that former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett is the product of Muslim Brotherhood and Planet Of The Apes. ABC said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

SOURCE: ABC News