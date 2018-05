NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT District 11 says Route 212 remains closed just west of Bolivar after a garbage truck hit a railroad bridge on Tuesday.

The Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad is doing repairs on the bridge.

They’re estimating that work will be done at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The suggested detour uses I-77 and Routes 250 and 21.

ODOT says a rail was bent and the bridge sustained damage in the collision.