Route 62 Love Story Leads to Council Resignations

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – As part of Stark County’s version of a royal wedding, Canton City Council member Edmund Mack announced at Monday night’s meeting that he is stepping down effective next Monday.

He and fiance Julie Jakmides are moving to a home in the 7th Ward.

He just sold his house in his 8th Ward.

Jakmides is also resigning from Alliance council.

The wedding is in early July.

Democratic precinct committee members in the 8th Ward in Canton will select a replacement for Mack.

And the same goes for Alliance Republicans and their committee people who will vote to replace Jakmides.