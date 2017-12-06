Rover Error Means Funding for Local Historical Societies

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Rover Pipeline’s mistake is history’s gain.

After accidentally demolishing an historic building in Carroll County, all counties along the pipeline route have received mitigation monies.

That’s $50,000 for Stark and $100,000 for Carroll.

That effort was conducted in association with Ohio History Connection.

Stark County Commissioners decided to split that money 24 ways to the active historical societies that have projects underway.

Rover mistakenly took down the Stoneman House near Leesville in 2016.