It is so easy to go overboard buying presents for kids at Christmas and parents have a tendency to spend beyond their budget. There are some parents who have been able to curb that spending with the ‘Rule of 4’. The ‘Rule of 4’ is simple, you give your children 4 presents:

*1 they want

*1 they need

*1 to wear

*1 to read

Parents who have tried this have said it works out very well. It might be worth a try to not go broke over the holidays!