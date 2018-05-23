Safe Boating Urged Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

WEST BRANCH STATE PARK, Ohio (WHBC) – Ohio’s annual Safe Boating Campaign is underway.

Appropriately, it happens just before the start of the busy Memorial Day weekend on area waterways.

Officer Stephanie Uber with the Parks and Watercraft Division of the Department of Natural Resources from West Branch State Park recommends wearing that life jacket at all times while in the lake or on the river.

By law, you must have enough of the proper-size life jackets for each person in the boat.

Also, open consumption and even open containers of alcohol on state-operated lakes and rivers is prohibited,