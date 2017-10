ATLANTA, Georgia (Mix 94.1) – It’s another opportunity for SARTA to show how many light years it’s ahead of other transit agencies when it comes to alternative fuels.

One of the transit authority’s zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses is on the floor of the American Public Transportation Association’s annual expo in Atlanta this week.

It will eventually return to Stark County afterward to become part of the active fleet.

SARTA has four fuel cell buses on local streets now.