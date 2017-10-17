FILE- This Sept. 29, 2002, file photo shows people touring the west cell block at the former Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The Ohio city that served as backdrop to the popular 1994 prison-break movie "The Shawshank Redemption" plans a 20th anniversary celebration of the filming. The Mansfield/Richland County Convention and Visitors Bureau says its Shawshank Reunion Weekend will take place over Labor Day weekend. The celebration will include special events, and site tours in Mansfield, Ashland and Upper Sandusky showcasing locations used in the film. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Someone put together a list of the scariest places in each state. The scariest place in Ohio is listed as the Mansfield Reformatory. Have you ever taken a tour of it? I did in the summer on a bright sunny afternoon and it was still creepy. I know that they allow visitors around Halloween. Lots of people have reported seeing paranormal activity there.