School Says Everyone Makes Cheerleading Squad, Or No One Does

Morris County School in East Hanover, New Jersey has started a debate with their controversial decision regarding cheerleading try outs. After a mother called and complained that her daughter didn’t make the team, the school started a new policy: either everyone makes the squad, or no one does. This comes after other parents said they also called and complained, and the principal threatened to disband the cheerleading squad all together.

This decision is receiving mixed reactions. Many students are very upset by the decision, saying that all of their hard work they have put into making the team no longer matters.