Schuring Gets Interim Speaker Job, Mum on Wanting to Keep It
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:39 AM
State Rep Kirk Schuring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – “It’s too early to say”.

The reaction from State Rep Kirk Schuring when asked if he would like to keep the role of Speaker of the Ohio House through the rest of the current session.

He says there’s lots to be done in the legislature in the coming months.

Schuring will lead the effort in the Republican Caucus to name a new leader, starting perhaps after the primary election.

He becomes interim House Speaker on May 1st, with State Rep Cliff Rosenberger announcing he was resigning.

Schuring is the first House Speaker from Stark County since the 1850s and the first Republican ever named to the post.

