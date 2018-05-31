Schuring to House Members: Pick One of Two Options for Restart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Under a plan put forth by State Rep Kirk Schuring, the Ohio House could become a functioning body again next week.

The Jackson Township rep has given ALL members of the House, Republican and Democrat, these options.

Either vote for one of a number of Republican candidates to be Speaker of the House, with the person getting the most votes taking the reins.

Or allow him to oversee the movement of legislation through the House as Speaker Pro Tempore, something he believes Ohio law allows for anyway.

He wants to hear from all 99 legislators with their preferences by Friday.