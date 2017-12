PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – If you live in Plain Township, you’ve probably seen the four new vehicles the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is using to provide police protection to township residents.

Three of the four are Ford Interceptor SUVs.

Sheriff George Maier says with all the equipment deputies need to carry and with the area’s weather, the SUVs work.

The fourth vehicle is a Ford Taurus.

The purchases were made possible with the recent passage of a police levy by township voters.