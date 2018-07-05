SCSO: Deputy was Protecting Family in Gun Incident

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Salem police are investigating an incident where an off-duty Stark County deputy pulled a gun on a man who became angry with him in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Salem.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Richard Gurlea was in his personal car with his young son.

As he backed out of a parking spot, an irate man came up, pounding on his driver’s side window.

The office says the deputy was protecting his family and pulled out his personal gun.

Deputy Gurlea remained in his car, then called local police.

No charges have been filed against the angry man, but the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the incident.