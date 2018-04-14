SCSO: Manslaughter Charges for 2 in Drug Death
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 14, 2018 @ 9:25 AM
Sarah Patton and Alicia McCrummen (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested two women in connection with the drug-related death of a Canton woman back in February.

37-year-old Sarah Patton of Minerva and 39-year-old Alicia McCrummen of Akron face involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of 40-year-old Teresa McMillen.

She reportedly had signs of drugs like fentanyl, carfentanil and more in her system.

A Canton police officer had been living with McMillen at the time of her death.

He’s still suspended from the department.

RELATED CONTENT

Prosecution Gets More Minimum Time in Shanklin Murder Case NW Canton Fire Damages Three Houses, Displaces Four Families Summit Country S/O: Green Teen Charged in School Threat Hagan Endorsed by NRA, Fires AR-15 in Tweet County Brings On Design Firm for Midtown Building Work ODOT Carroll County Construction: Route 164 Repaving Project