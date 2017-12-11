SCSO Needs Help in Suspected Car-Pedestrian Death Investigation
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 11:40 AM
stark

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a whole lot to go in in connection with what’s believed to be a fatal hit-skip accident in NE Plain Township from last Thursday night.

The victim was not found until Sunday morning.

Investigators say evidence at the scene points toward a car-pedestrian crash, with the victim identified as 44-year-old Kimberly Thompson of Plain Township.

She was found alongside Diamond Street NE near Middlebranch Avenue.

Relatives and friends who were searching for her made the discovery.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.

