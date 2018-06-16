SCSO UPDATE: Hit Skip Driver Turns Himself In

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The driver of a mini-van that struck a 8-year-old Plain Township girl as she ran across the street Thursday evening has turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Ronald Dickens II turned himself in Friday night.

Deputies and other local law enforcement were looking for the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving.

Dickens is charged with ‘failure to stop following an accident involving an injury’.

10-year-old Allie Jo Studer suffered serious injuries in the crash while running across the street in the 1400 block of Spangler Street NE.

She suffered broken bones and some hemorrhaging on the brain.

But her father reportedly believes she will eventually make a full recovery.