The Secret to Target and Why You Buy So Much

You go in for one thing. You come out with a cart full of stuff. Why does that happen every time? Is it the great deals? The welcoming patterns and prints? The layout?

Nope. Have you noticed the store is completely silent? That’s right. Unlike most of it’s competitors, Target keeps their intercom music free. Studies have shown that working while listening to music increases productivity. So, if you are working in silence, you are more likely to get distracted.

But don’t worry, Target is now looking into adding music to their stores. This may cut down on the extra spending that ‘magically’ occurs every trip to Target.

READ MORE HERE