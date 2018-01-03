Security Guard Shot Inside Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police have identified the victim of a shooting inside a city bar.

33-year-old Russel Hazel of Canton was shot once in the face at Hooch’s Pub in the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW early Wednesday morning.

Hazel was a security guard at the bar.

He’s at Aultman where his condition is not known.

Canton police say the incident happened just after closing time when there was a confrontation.

Even though there were a few patrons in the bar at the time, there are no suspects.