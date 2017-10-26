Seeing the Grand Canyon Could Cost You $70

FILE - In this July 27, 2015, file photo, a long line of hikers head out of the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. The U.S. federal government announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, it will eliminate a policy it put in place to allow national parks like the Grand Canyon to ban the sale of bottled water in an effort to curb litter. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Is visiting the Grand Canyon on your bucket list? Maybe you want to go see Yosemite or Yellowstone. Well, it might cost you a LOT MORE to do that soon! Right now 118 of the 417 national parks charge admission and they cost right around $25-$30. But the National Park Service is considering raising the price to $70! They’re saying that the parks are aging and need renovation and this will go towards that goal.