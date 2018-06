Heads Up Downtown Canton. Have you seen this Honda Odessy license plate # HJB 5637??? On Monday, a white male and white female in their 30’s broke out the back window of a car parked at MIX 941 to steal things. This picture was turned over to police and they’re investigating.

More than likely this wasn’t their first and probably won’t be their last so keep an eye out and don’t leave anything inside your cars downtown.

If you know them, please let us know 330-456-7166.