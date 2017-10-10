Sexual Assault and Harrassment Victims’ Fault ; Wendy Williams and Donna Karan Under Fire for Statements

Wendy Williams and Donna Karan are receiving backlash after they both made comments about two major stories right now, concerning situations where high profile people are being accused of sexual harassment and rape.

Donna Karan made comments concerning accusations against Harvey Weinstein. Women have come forward claiming Weinstein sexually harassed them. Karan made a comment saying, “You look at everything all over the world today, how women are dressing and what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.” She later apologized for her comments.

Wendy Williams, on the other hand, made comments concerning the 21 year old who has accused Nelly of raping her. Williams said, “… If she hadn’t put herself in this situation this would not have happened, allegedly.”

