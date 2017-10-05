Sharon Budd-Inspired Bill Moves in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Mix 94.1) – A bill is moving through the Pennsylvania state legislature, spurred by the near-death of a former Perry Local Schools teacher in a 2014 rock-throwing incident.

The state Senate passed a bill mandating fences on all freeway bridges, containing sidewalks, when they are replaced or repaired.

It goes on to the House now.

Sharon Budd was severely injured when a five-pound rock was thrown from a bridge along I-80 in central Pennsylvania.

Her late husband Randy had fought for that change.