Shelter Places Adoptable Dogs into Hogwarts Houses

A dog found wandering the streets in the aftermath of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, stands on his hind legs, looking out from "La Casa del Mestizo" animal shelter, in Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Rescuers have found some animals skittishly wandering the streets and taken them to shelters. They know they are someone’s pet because they are clean, sociable and appear well cared for. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In Florida there are some pet shelters trying something new to help get dogs adopted who might not otherwise find homes. Most people think they want a puppy but another dog might actually fit much better into their family. So the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has started a Harry Potter designation for each dog. They will get sorted into a Hogwart’s house depending on their personality. For instance, if they are very outgoing and love people they will be in Hufflepuff. The dogs that are very athletic and love to play fetch will be in Griffindor. Dogs who love puzzles and can learn tricks easily will be designated as Ravenclaw. And the dogs who are very ambitious or fearless will be put into Slytherin (or Slobberin’ as the shelter laughing calls them!). A little dog with a big attitude will be a Slytherin dog.