Single Dad Teaches Other Dad’s How To Do Their Daughter’s Hair

Phil Morgese is a dad who got full custody of his daughter when she was a year old. At that point she had a lot of hair and he struggled trying to figure out how to keep it out of her eyes. He started learning what to do with long hair and soon he got so good at it he wanted to share what he learned with other dad’s struggling to do their daughter’s hair. He started a class called Daddy Daughter Hair Factory and has helped other dad’s in 13 states to start their own classes. Not only does it teach the dad’s how to do hair but it gives them important quality time with their daughters. What a great dad!!

READ MORE HERE