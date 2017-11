Firefighters at the scene of a small fire at the Mary Ann Donuts location on Cleveland Avenue SW.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A small fire in the HVAC system at the Mary Ann Donuts location in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township Monday morning.

No injuries in the fire.

The owner tells us they have reopened.

They called in an electrician and the health department.

The Canton Township, Canton city, Bolivar and Plain Township fire departments responded.

They got the call just before 6:00 a.m.