CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Working smoke detectors helped save lives in Canton Township early Tuesday morning.

A woman, her grandson and niece were able to escape a house fire on 52nd Street SW at about 2:30 Tuesday morning when flames in a bedroom set off the alarm.

The Canton Township Fire Department set damage at $75,000, with smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

They say an electrical problem caused the fire.

The family had gotten the smoke detectors from the township department.