Snow is on the way Canton!

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Monday, 5:00 PM EDT until Wednesday, 8:00 PM EDT. Source: U.S. National Weather Service
Erie-Huron-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-
Morrow-Holmes-Knox-
Including the cities of Sandusky, Norwalk, Bucyrus, Mansfield,
Ashland, Wooster, Canton, Youngstown, Marion, Mount Gilead,
Millersburg, and Mount Vernon
236 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2017
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY …
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 5 PM Monday to
8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* Accumulations …4 to 7 inches of snow.
* TIMING …Snow will start developing Monday afternoon and
increase in intensity Monday night then taper some to snow
showers for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
* IMPACTS …Difficult driving conditions with reduced visibility
and snow covered roads.
* Winds …North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Temperatures …Mostly in the 20s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS …
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow is issued when moderate
amounts of accumulating snow will cause travel difficulties. Be
prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities …and use
caution while driving.