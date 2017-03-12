Snow is on the way Canton!

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Monday, 5:00 PM EDT until Wednesday, 8:00 PM EDT. Source: U.S. National Weather Service

Erie-Huron-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-

Morrow-Holmes-Knox-

Including the cities of Sandusky, Norwalk, Bucyrus, Mansfield,

Ashland, Wooster, Canton, Youngstown, Marion, Mount Gilead,

Millersburg, and Mount Vernon

236 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY …

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 5 PM Monday to

8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* Accumulations …4 to 7 inches of snow.

* TIMING …Snow will start developing Monday afternoon and

increase in intensity Monday night then taper some to snow

showers for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

* IMPACTS …Difficult driving conditions with reduced visibility

and snow covered roads.

* Winds …North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Temperatures …Mostly in the 20s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS …

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow is issued when moderate

amounts of accumulating snow will cause travel difficulties. Be

prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities …and use

caution while driving.