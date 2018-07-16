Soldier Comes Home, Surprises Brother A brother thought he was being sneaky by hiding behind a door. His motive? To surprise his younger brother. Instead, he ended up being the one surprised when his older brother, who is a soldier, walked through the door. brotherhomecomingsolider SHARE RELATED CONTENT Good News: Veteran Shows Young Boy How to Be Brave, and More! Teen Hospitalized, Burned By Plant! Aunt Threatens Nephew “See You in Court” Over Split Lottery Build-A-Bear Chaos Around Promotional Event Papa John’s Founder Resigns After Saying Racial Slur in Conference Call Scam Warning: Tyler Perry is NOT Giving Away Anything!