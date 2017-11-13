Someone Is Already in Line for Black Friday

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WALMART - Excited shoppers line up at Walmart's Black Friday event on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Bentonville, AR. The retailer offered store maps for customers to find popular products like televisions, tablets, drones, toys, small appliances and children's clothing. (Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart)

Filed under “Why?!,” there is a guy already in line for Black Friday. In fact, he’s been in line since last Tuesday. At a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas, a lone Black Friday shopper has already claimed his spot. We don’t know much about this mystery man, as he didn’t want his face, or name given, on camera when a TV reporter interviewed him. Apparently he has been waiting in line for Black Friday for 6 years, and is usually the first or second person at the store.

Once Black Friday hits, he will have waited in line for 17 days!