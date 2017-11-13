Someone Is Already in Line for Black Friday

Filed under “Why?!,” there is a guy already in line for Black Friday. In fact, he’s been in line since last Tuesday. At a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas, a lone Black Friday shopper has already claimed his spot. We don’t know much about this mystery man, as he didn’t want his face, or name given, on camera when a TV reporter interviewed him. Apparently he has been waiting in line for Black Friday for 6 years, and is usually the first or second person at the store.
Once Black Friday hits, he will have waited in line for 17 days!