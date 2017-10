Gross! A Reddit user posted that someone put their foot right next to his meal he was eating in his plane seat. The foot was bandaged, and the big toe almost went right into his food. What is with rude airplane passengers??

Qantas passenger angered by woman poking her bandaged foot near his meal https://t.co/FaFrAcfZtA pic.twitter.com/IKP66LaCO4 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) October 12, 2017