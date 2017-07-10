Star Wars vs Stark Trek Argument Ends in Arrest

Two roommates got into a fight, revolving around a Batman game, Star Wars, and Star Trek.

It all started when Bradley Burke and Jerome Whyte were playing Batman on XBox. Burk asked Whyte how he did a trick in the game. They then started ribbing each other and dishing out play insults.

Later, friends came over to hang out. A discussion broke out about which was better, Star Wars or Star Trek. Burk preferred Star Wars. Whyte preferred Star Trek. Burk reiterated a playful insult the two had shared earlier in the day, during their discussion. A fight then broke out, leading to the arrest of Whyte.

Don’t mess with fandoms, y’all.

