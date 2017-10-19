Stark Commissioners Double Hotel Bed Tax

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County commissioners voted to raise the county bed tax on hotel rooms from 3- to 6-percent Wednesday.

The increase is expected to bring in another $1.5 million to the county Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says they are hopeful for a tenfold increase in the number of visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, once it is constructed.

They also want that traffic to visit other venues in the county.

The increase takes effect November 22nd.

Related Content

SARTA Zero-Emission Bus at Atlanta Expo
Edison: Weather-Related Outage Affects 1200
Deputies Ride School Buses for Safety Week
We’re ‘Clicking It’ More Often i...
North Canton City School District Holds Town Hall ...
Early, Absentee Voting Begin in Ohio