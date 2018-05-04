Stark Connection to Summit Federal Drug Case
By Jim Michaels
May 4, 2018 @ 12:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – They stamped fentanyl pills so they looked like oxycodone.

The feds say three Summit County men face charges, and there’s a Stark County connection.

36-year-old Gerald Bowerman, 34-year-old Emmet Nelson and 22-year-old Cortney Williams face fentanyl-related charges in a federal indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Ohio says the trio traveled to an address in the 1500 block of South Chapel Avenue in Louisville to obtain a package.

They were later found in Summit County with the drugs.

No word on any additional suspects.

