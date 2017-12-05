Stark County Government: Doing More, With Less

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County is receiving about $2.3 million less in sales tax revenue these days.

That’s impacting budgeting plans for next year.

The hope was that a move by the state legislature would provide a one-year funding reprieve, but it didn’t work out for everyone.

Because of the funding formula involved, Stark County Budget Director Chris Nichols tells us the county is only getting 63% of that $2.3 million next year.

Still, county departments are asking for small increases, with plans to tap carryover monies from previous years.

Nichols says he has to assume there will be no further financial assistance from the state, even though the legislature is looking at several options.