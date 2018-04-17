Stark County THRIVE: Infant Mortality Numbers Dropping
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A new initiative aimed at keeping babies healthy is showing positive results.

Stark County THRIVE says the 5-year-average Infant Mortality Rate went from 8.1 deaths per thousand births a year ago to 7.8 for the most recent reporting period.

THRIVE is an acronym for Toward Health Resiliency for Infant Vitality and Equity.

The group works to get expectant moms to the doctor throughout their pregnancies.

The figures are reported in 5-year averages because the numbers fluctuate widely from year-to-year.

RELATED CONTENT

Canton Man Gets 16 Years in June 2017 Killing SCSO: Manslaughter Charges for 2 in Drug Death Prosecution Gets More Minimum Time in Shanklin Murder Case NW Canton Fire Damages Three Houses, Displaces Four Families Summit Country S/O: Green Teen Charged in School Threat Hagan Endorsed by NRA, Fires AR-15 in Tweet