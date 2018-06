CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Big Stark County priority: flood control.

Commissioners recently purchased 13 acres of the old Rohrer Farm near the Mount Pleasant Retention Basin along the Zimber Ditch in Jackson Township.

They plan to expand that retention basin.

Commissioner Richard Regula says they also installed gauges along the Fairhope Ditch in Nimishillen Township and Louisville, watching water levels for the future installation of flood-control basins there.