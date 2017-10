CANTON, Ohio (Mix 94.1) – The Stark County EMA does both table-top and field exercises in preparation for a mass casualty event.

Deputy EMA Director Andrew Jaspers says they don’t need to practice every possible scenario in order to prepare for a “real” event.

The county’s hospitals, first responders and the coroner’s office are involved with these “practice” sessions.

Also, the school systems are required to do “active shooter” drills.