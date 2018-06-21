Stark Mosquito Surveillance, Spraying Underway

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No reported West Nile Virus cases from Stark County yet, but there have been ten reports of infected mosquitoes from around the state, with one from Summit County.

Stark County Health Department Program Coordinator Phil Revlock says the type of mosquito that carries West Nile breeds in stagnant water, so he asks that those with unused backyard swimming pools, drain the water out.

The department has begun its routine mosquito spraying for the summer.

They will spray in areas where mosquitoes have been prevalent.

Smaller municipalities in the county will also pay to spray.