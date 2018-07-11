Stark Parks Rangers Continue Investigating Trail Assault

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Rangers with Stark Parks have a possible suspect in mind in connection with the physical assault of a young woman on the Middle Branch Bike Trail last month.

They are looking for any additional information.

The victim in her mid-20s was riding the section alone just south of Martindale Park when a man made conversation with her, then knocked her to the ground and took her cell phone.

Here’s a suspect description:

There was a similar incident recently on the Berlin Lake Trail in Deerfield Township in Portage County, but they are not believed to be related.

Call Stark Park rangers if you can provide information at 330 477-3552.