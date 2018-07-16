Stark Parks’ Safety Advice for Hiking, Biking

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Some advice for recreational trail users, after that recent assault on the Middle Branch Trail in Stark Parks.

Park rangers recommend walking or biking in groups of at least two.

They also suggest NOT using ear buds or other devices that might prevent you from hearing what’s going on around you.

They want you to know where you are at on the trail./

So keep track of mile markers or other landmarks in case you need to make that 9-1-1 call.

Also, if you see something unusual, report it, and do so immediately.

A young woman was physically assaulted on the trail in Plain Township last month.