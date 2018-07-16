Stark Parks’ Safety Advice for Hiking, Biking
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 12:13 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Some advice for recreational trail users, after that recent assault on the Middle Branch Trail in Stark Parks.

Park rangers recommend walking or biking in groups of at least two.

They also suggest NOT using ear buds or other devices that might prevent you from hearing what’s going on around you.

They want you to know where you are at on the trail./

So keep track of mile markers or other landmarks in case you need to make that 9-1-1 call.

Also, if you see something unusual, report it, and do so immediately.

A young woman was physically assaulted on the trail in Plain Township last month.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

I-77 Ramp to Route 62 East to Close for 9 Hours Monday Night accident-crash-wreck-help SCSO: Suspect Identified in Fatal Canton Twp. Hit-Skip Crash Husband Arrested in Killing of Wife’s Baby Boy Jackson Twp. Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl is OK Stark Parks Seeking Public Input for 5-Year Plan Canton-Massillon Gas Prices Jump Another 8 Cents