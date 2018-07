CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Got some thoughts about a favorite Stark Parks facility?

The park district is updating its five-year plan, with plenty of opportunities for public input.

You can go to their web site or attend one of six meetings being held in July and August.

In the near-term for Stark Parks will be plans for the 200 acres of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course they will be developing, as well as additional bike trails linking existing parks and trails.