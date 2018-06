CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Your Stark County Second Half Real Estate Tax bills are being mailed on Friday.

You should yours next week.

County Treasurer Alex Zumbar is billing a total of just over $170 million.

That’s down slightly from last year’s collection, since taxpayers paid $7 million more than average end-of-year tax payments in December in anticipation of a federal tax deduction.

Your real estate taxes are due on July 18th.