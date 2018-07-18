Stark State Offers Free Classes Toward Trades Exams

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – With the economy near full employment and with the promise to hire locally, trade unions hoping to provide workers for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project are concerned potential employees may need some help in passing the entrance exam for the various trades involved.

Stark State College to the rescue!

They are working with the City of Canton and the county Community Action Agency to provide that help, with free 10 to 18 week courses in industrial math and more for low income individuals.

Here’s the press release and a link from Stark State: