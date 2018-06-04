State Auditor: Alliance Council, Mayor Must Produce Plan to Fix Finances

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) – Elected leaders in Alliance will need to get together to keep the city from sliding into Fiscal Emergency.

Council and the mayor were unable to agree on a plan to get off the road to that designation, with State Auditor David Yost placing them in Fiscal Watch last week.

They must submit a 5-year balanced budget plan in the next three months.

Under Fiscal Emergency, a state-appointed commission would oversee the city’s finances.

Monday night’s is the first meeting of council since the Fiscal Watch designation.

Auditor David Yost telling 1480 WHBC News, when it comes to producing a balanced 5-year budget, that council and the mayor must “lead, follow, or get the hell out of the way”.