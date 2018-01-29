State Reps Trying to Gather Support for Affinity Closing Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – State Rep Kirk Schuring says he’s working to build up support for House Bill 462.

The bill would require Affinity Medical Center to remain open an additional four months after their proposed shutdown date of February 4th.

The bill co-sponsored by State Rep Thomas West passed unanimously out of committee last week.

Schuring says it will need a 3/5ths super majority in order to take effect immediately after passage and signing.

As for other issues related to the planned closure, Schuring says patients are getting letters from health insurers, informing them that their Affinity doctor is no longer covered under their plan.

Also, the city of Massillon heads back to Common Pleas Court next week, seeking a preliminary injunction to keep the hospital open.