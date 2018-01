CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night gave first reading to a resolution that could lead to an income tax increase for residents and those who work in the city.

It goes to council’s Judiciary and Finance Committee for further discussion next week

Council will further discuss the .5-percent increase next Monday night.

If approved in council chambers, it will go to voters on May 8th.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says public hearings on the issue are not required.