Strange Viewing Maps for This Year’s Eclipse

Everyone is excited for this month’s eclipse. One of the most searched items right now is where are the best places to view it. But, there are some strange “specialty” maps that give you an even more specific place to view the eclipse. For example: what if you want to view the eclipse from a Waffle House? There is a map for that. Or, how about in a place called Eclipse? There is a map for that! Maybe you are a sci-fi fanatic, and you want to view it at a place that has reported UFO sightings! There is a map for that too.

