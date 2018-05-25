Student’s Senior Prank Misinterpreted as Threat, Banned From Graduation

Kylan Scheele is a senior at Truman High School in Missouri. As a senior prank, Scheele listed his high school for sale on Craigslist for the low price of $12,725. But when someone saw the post on Craiglist, they interpreted it as a threat against the school and reported it. What about the faux “for sale” ad could be interpreted as a threat? At the end of the fake ad, Scheele had written that the reason for the sale was “..due to the loss of students coming up.” Scheele meant the upcoming high school graduation. Someone else thought it was a veiled threat. As a result, Scheele has been banned from graduation.